Muscogee Co. elections officials demonstrate new voting machines

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Office of Elections and Voter Registration wants to make sure that all Georgia voters feel comfortable with new voting machines ahead of a busy election season.
When it comes time to cast ballots again, the entire state of Georgia will have to do so on a new machine.
This presentation marks the first off-site demonstration with this event taking place at Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church in Columbus.
Elections and Registration Director Nancy Boren and other staffers from the elections office went over how to operate the equipment with step-by-step instructions.
“Demonstrations like today are very important for citizens to understand what they are looking at when they go to the polling site and how much time it will take to vote,” said Boren.
.The machines will be rolled out state-wide March 1.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.