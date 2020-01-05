’Supernanny’ highlights struggles of military parents with story of Phenix City family of six

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - With one parent in the military and spending large amounts of time away from the family, a lot of the duties that come with parenting can fall on the other spouse.
This is one of many issues the new season of Jo Frost’s hit reality television show “Supernanny” is aiming to tackle with the story of Phenix City family Ben and Maria Corry and their four daughters: Lilyana, 8, Blakely, 4, Tenley, 3, and Taylor, 1.
Ben, an Army medic stationed at Fort Benning, is away from his family for months at a time, leaving his wife Maria to parent their girls. To better manage her time alone, Maria enlisted the help of the Supernanny herself, Frost.
The family says that they never expected to be chosen to participate in the show, making it seem even more surreal when they were. For 11 days, the Corry family’s home transformed into home base for the television show’s production team.
With cameras in every corner and wearing microphones 24/7, Ben and Maria’s every move was captured on camera, which both parents say was a bit difficult and a bit awkward at times.
“[Jo] Frost came in and she helped me just learn how to parent without him being home so often because he’s gone so often for work. She showed me how important a routine is and she really just helped me with a lot of things and helped me put myself first and then she also helped him and kind of made him take on the role of a mom,” said Maria Corry.
Even though Maria highlights the difficulty and emotional nature of filming by saying she will likely spend 75% of the episode crying, both she and Ben agree that it was a good learning experience.
Their biggest takeaway from Frost was the establishment of a firm schedule throughout the day.
The Corry family’s episode of “Supernanny” airs Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 10:00 p.m. on Lifetime.
