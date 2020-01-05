Sheriff: Man arrested, confesses in murder of Hurtsboro man killed while walking dog

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor says that a man is in custody for the murder of a Hurtsboro man killed while walking his dog.
Sheriff Taylor says that they received a tip pointing them to a potential suspect, 20-year-old Deontra Jones, who was arrested after a short investigation.
Sheriff Taylor says that while questioning the suspect, he confessed to the murder of Randolph “Randy” Cannon.
Jones was reportedly parked in a car with a female on Cannon’s property on Dec. 30 when Cannon approached the couple. They engaged in an argument before Jones shot and killed Cannon.
Jones is currently charged with murder. Sheriff Taylor says the female in the car with Jones has not been charged with anything as of right now.
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office was offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for this murder. Sheriff Taylor says that in this case, the reward would be split between multiple people pointing them towards Jones.
You can watch the full press conference in the video above.
