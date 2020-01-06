Auburn police chief replacing retiring public safety director

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn Public Safety Director Bill James is announcing his retirement.
March 1 will mark the end of his 32 years of service with the city of Auburn. The man stepping in to fill those shoes is current APD Police Chief Paul Register.
Register has also worked with the city for over 30 years. All of his years of service come with the Auburn Police Division.
There is no word yet on who will become Auburn’s next police chief once Register moves to his new position.
James has served as Public Safety Director for the last 15 years.
