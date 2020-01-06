Columbus entrepreneurs nab deal with major investor on ABC’s “Shark Tank”

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman and her daughter are taking their business to the next level after securing a deal on Sunday’s episode of ABC’s “Shark Tank.”
Columbus resident Lou Childs and her daughter Katy Mallory, who lives in Atlanta, are co-founders of SlumberPod.
“SlumberPod is a portable privacy pod that helps traveling families get more sleep when they’re room sharing,” Childs described.
Mallory said they designed SlumberPod several years ago after traveling with their young child for the Christmas holiday. She said that her child was not used to sleeping in the room with her and her husband, causing her not to sleep well.
“Shark Tank” features entrepreneurs pitching their fledgling businesses to celebrity tycoon investors, known as “Sharks.”
“We walked away from this experience with exactly what we’re asking for,” said Childs.
In the episode, Childs and Mallory accept an offer of $400,000 for a 20% stake in their business from investor Barbara Corcoran.
Childs called this experience amazing for Georgia, especially Columbus.
“It’s also very beneficial for women to see that my daughter and I can start a business. We’ve never done this before and here we are appearing on ‘Shark Tank,' so go after your dreams," said Childs.
Since starting SlumberPod in 2016, they have had more than $2 million in sales.
