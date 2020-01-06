Columbus police searching for runaway 16-year-old not seen in two weeks

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for a 16-year-old boy who has not been seen for two weeks and is believed to have run away.
Christian Battle was last seen on Dec. 23 at his residence in the 20th block of Patch Drive.
Battle was last seen wearing a tan jacket, black jeans and black shoes.
He stands 5′5″ tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.
Anyone with information on Battle’s whereabouts is asked to contact CPD’s Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
