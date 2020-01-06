Elderly Ga. woman killed in crash on I-85 in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An elderly woman has died following a two-vehicle accident on a section of I-85 in Auburn, Ala.
Auburn police, fire, and EMS officials were called to I-85 near mile marker 23 at approximately 3:14 p.m. on Jan. 4 in reference to a potentially fatal accident.
89-year-old Ruth E. Oliver of Shiloh, Ga. was a passenger in a 2015 Toyota Corolla traveling in the northbound lane when the vehicle struck a 2019 Buick Envision in the rear.
Oliver was taken to East Alabama Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
The driver of the Toyota, a 58-year-old woman also from Shiloh, Ga., was flown to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Her condition is unconfirmed at this time.
The driver of the Buick, a 77-year-old man from West Point, Ga., was treated on the scene and was released.
The cause of the accident is currently under investigation by the Auburn Police Division.
