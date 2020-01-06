Isolated Showers Tuesday AM; Then Cooler & Drier

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Clouds will be on the increase tonight with the chance of a few showers by early Tuesday morning - the overall coverage will be around 10-20% with most folks staying dry and many folks sleeping through any rain that does fall. The afternoon will be breezy and cooler with plenty of sun. Look for another pleasant day on Wednesday with lots of sun, but clouds will increase Thursday ahead of the next storm system. Look for highs to return to the 70s for Friday and the weekend, but rain chances will start to climb Friday with some showers and storms around. Late Saturday into the overnight hours going into Sunday we will monitor for the potential for some strong storms. It’s still far out there in the forecast as of right now, so there’s plenty of time to keep an eye on things. We will see the forecast staying warm and unsettled (i.e. a bit wet) for early next week.