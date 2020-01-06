Ludy Christmas Light Spectacular raises more than $37K for Ga. Make-A-Wish

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A fan-favorite Christmas in Columbus tradition has announced the amount of money the community raised for the Georgia Make-A-Wish Foundation during the holiday season.
The Ludy Christmas Light Spectacular lights up several houses on Ironstone Drive in Columbus every year. Each year, Jerry Ludy, the homeowner, raises money to donate to the Georgia Make-A-Wish Foundation.
This year, they raised a total of $37,504.08 for the foundation.
Ludy says this nearly $12,000 more than the total raised last year.
This year seems to have been the last year for the Christmas light show as Ludy says the difficulty of this year is requiring him to take a break over the next holiday season. It is unclear if the display will return at some point.
Ludy says that with this year’s high total, throughout the years, they have raised a grand total of $177,510.51 from the display.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.