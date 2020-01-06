Permanently disabled 47-year-old Valley man reported missing

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Valley man who is reportedly permanently disabled has been reported missing.
47-year-old Todd Peter Daigle was reported as a missing person at approximately 2:30 a.m.
He was last seen in the 100 block of Lee Rd. 2131 in Valley.
Officers attempted to make contact with Daigle at his home, but were unable to locate him.
He is described as being 5′7″ and approximately 190 pounds.
Police report that Daigle is permanently disabled and may be traveling in a blue 1984 AMG van with black rims.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.
