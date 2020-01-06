Quiet Weather... For Now

Wednesday and Thursday morning look chilly again with temperatures in the 30s and highs will hold on in the 60s through mid-week, but changes are in the forecast later this week. By Friday, a warmer and stormier pattern takes over and could potentially linger into the middle of next week. High temperatures will surge into the 70s as we head into the weekend and morning lows will run much milder. Expect some scattered showers around of Friday, but a better chance of rain and potentially some strong to severe thunderstorms on Saturday. We’ll have to fine-tune the timing and possible threats associated with the storm system on Saturday, but just know you’ll need to be weather alert for the first half of the weekend in the meantime. Sunday trends drier for now, but staying warm and a chance of rain and storms in the forecast for early next week, too.