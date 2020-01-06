Soldiers from Ft. Benning’s 75th Ranger Regiment may be deployed to Middle East

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - There is a chance soldiers from the 75th Ranger Regiment out of Fort Benning will be deploying to the Middle East, according to the Army Times.
The Army Times says that this deployment is part of the buildup of forces in the region.
A military official says the Rangers will add to the deployment of 4,000 paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division to Kuwait.
It has not been specified what role the Rangers would play in the area.
The 75th Ranger Regiment is also known for conducting direct action raids to capture or kill high-value targets.
