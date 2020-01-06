Tua Tagovailoa to announce NFL Draft decision Monday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More details have emerged about when Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will announce his decision regarding the 2020 NFL draft.
Tua along with Alabama head coach Nick Saban will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Monday, January 6 in the Naylor Stone Media Room at the Mal Moore Athletic Facility.
Tua originally tweeted out just the day we could expect his decision, after the Tide’s 35-16 win over Michigan in the Citrus Bowl Jan 1.
Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses already announced Monday night that he will forgo the NFL Draft this year and return for his senior season.
Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills announced Saturday that they will be declaring for the the 2020 NFL draft.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.