Veterans respond to possibility of deployment for some Ft. Benning Rangers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the current situation in the Middle East, The Army Times is reporting a possibility of sending Rangers who are currently stationed here in the Chattahoochee Valley overseas. These Rangers would add to the troops already in place.
Right now, the Department of Defense is not releasing any information on the possible deployment of the 75th Ranger Regiment out of Fort Benning.
Replying to News Leader 9 in an email, “As a matter of operational security, we do not discuss deployments of special operations forces.”
But two army veterans said if the soldiers do travel overseas, it is nothing out of the ordinary for them.
“In the military, we’ve had continuous deployments to the Middle East since September 11th, 2001," retired brigadier general Peter Jones said, "in this what is now our longest continuous active conflict.”
Hundreds of thousands of U.S. soldiers have deployed to the Middle East since 9/11, and more than 20,000 are still stationed there right now.
“They’re always out there doing things that we know about and that we don’t know about,” retired veteran Ryan Sikes said. "Just because you don’t see them or hear them, they’re there.”
Following the death of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani Friday, the Army Times is reporting there may soon be more boots from the 75th Ranger Regiment on the ground to buildup forces in the region.
“This is something that’s been going on for well over 20 years," Jones said. "So for the military, we understand who this individual is and we understand this is part of the continued competition between the United States and Tehran over influence inside the Middle East.”
Neither Fort Benning nor the Department of Defense will release information about special force deployments, but a military official said the Rangers will add to the deployment of 4,000 paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division to Kuwait.
“I just want them to get out there, do their thing, and get back safe," Sikes said.
“When you put Americas sons and daughters, which is our primary investment, in the dirt somewhere away from home, we should understand why they’re there," Jones said, "and also pray for them and their families.”
