Amerigroup partnering with Homeless Resource Center for “Winter Warm Up” event

“We get an opportunity to educate the attendees that are here. So, when the clients come in, they get to tell them about who Amerigroup is and that we are one of four healthcare management originations for those who have Peach Care, Medicaid, and Planning for Healthy Babies. So, the pleasure is that they get to learn about Amerigroup, they get to ask questions, and, of course, with today being Winter Warm Up, they get to get hats and gloves for free today,” said Lauren Chambers, Amerigroup Marketing Director.