Amerigroup partnering with Homeless Resource Center for “Winter Warm Up” event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Homeless Resource Center is partnering with Amerigroup to host their “Winter Warm Up” event and giveaway.
For months, both organizations have been collecting items such as hats, gloves, and scarves to pass out to those in need.
Amerigroup’s overall goal is to inform the community about the resources available to those who need them.
Organizers say today’s event is another way to give back to the community and lend a hand to those in need.
“We get an opportunity to educate the attendees that are here. So, when the clients come in, they get to tell them about who Amerigroup is and that we are one of four healthcare management originations for those who have Peach Care, Medicaid, and Planning for Healthy Babies. So, the pleasure is that they get to learn about Amerigroup, they get to ask questions, and, of course, with today being Winter Warm Up, they get to get hats and gloves for free today,” said Lauren Chambers, Amerigroup Marketing Director.
All items collected were given out at the event.
