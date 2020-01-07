Another Cold Front Moving In!

Tomorrow looks sunny and dry with highs holding on in the 60s, but Thursday marks a day of transition to a warmer and wetter pattern kicking-off Friday. Still some sunshine early in the day on Thursday, but clouds will increase into the afternoon and evening hours before showers and storms return to the forecast on Friday. Unsettled weather and warmer than average temperatures (70s for highs and 60s for lows!) look to be the norm possibly through the middle of next week. Saturday in particular will possibly feature a threat for severe storms later in the day, but we’re still too far out to pinpoint the exact timing and threats for any inclement weather. In the meantime, chilly and quiet weather before the big pattern change taking over on Friday!