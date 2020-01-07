Cusseta, Ga. burger joint known for famed Ranger Burger reopens

CUSSETA, Ga. (WTVM) - A burger joint in Cusseta, famous for just one menu item, is open again.
Ranger Burger’s grand opening brought in many customers who have long-awaited another bite of the famous burger.
Boots on the ground, burgers flying out of the kitchen, the restaurant is not far from Ft. Benning’s base in Chattahoochee County.
The famous burger is made up of four four oz. patties and all the works.
The owners say the restaurant is a staple in the Chattahoochee Valley.
“This place us a mainstay of Fort Benning, all of the history since 1979. All the rangers from Camp Darby used to come here when it had a hitching post for horses. You know, this place has been here for forever. It’s your All-American burger on steroids,” said Ryan Sikes, owner.
The owners are both disabled retired veterans and say they want to take Ranger Burger to the next level nationwide.
They say Ranger Burger is open and here to stay.
