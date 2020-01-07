Goodwill hosting multi-employer job fair in Opelika, hundreds of jobs available

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Hundreds of jobs are up for grabs for job-seekers in Opelika and the surrounding area.
Goodwill is hosting a multi-employer job fair in Opelika which will feature representatives from everything from the manufacturing industries to healthcare to food service.
Job-hunters should dress for success and have multiple copies of their resume in hand. Applicants should also be ready to interview on the spot.
The event is being held at the Goodwill Career Center on Pepperell Pkwy. on Tuesday, Jan. 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
