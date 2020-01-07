Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

PHOENIX (AP) — Triplets in one Phoenix family are joining the Marines at the same time. Hayley, Ian and Andrew Mase, who were born a minute apart, will be separated for an extended period for the first time. Hayley, the oldest, tells ABC15.com that it will be hard. But she knows that next time they are together, it will feel like they never spent time apart. The teens joined ROTC in high school. Andrew, the youngest, is already in combat training. Hayley will leave next month for boot camp. Ian is looking to go to boot camp in March.