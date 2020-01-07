Local church leaders react to potential United Methodist Church split

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The nation’s third-largest religious denomination is expected to divide.
After years’ worth of fighting, the United Methodist Church has come to a compromise on the issue of same-sex marriage.
Leaders of the church say the new denomination would oppose same-sex marriage and refuse clergies who are part of the LGBT community.
The remaining members would continue to allow same-sex marriage and LGBT clergies.
While most of the UMC churches in the Columbus area are more traditional, the churches hope this will be a healthy divide.
“What I hope is that we can offer an example of how we can disagree about significant things but do it in a loving and respectful way without having to make winners and losers out of each other,” said Rev. Steve Patton, Northwest District Superintendent.
The plan for the split could be approved as early as May at the denomination’s worldwide conference.
