Many parts of east Alabama now allow you to text 911

EAST ALABAMA (WTVM) - In many parts of Alabama, it is now possible to text law enforcement during an emergency instead of making that traditional phone call.
According to Auburn police, you can simply send a text to 911 like you would any other number. Then, in your message, you can include details of the emergency and location.
Officials say the technology is helpful for those with speech or hearing difficulties, as well as certain where it is not possible to make a call, like domestic violence situations or if you are in a loud area.
Auburn police want to emphasize, however, that a traditional phone call is still the best means of communication.
“Even though we do have this technology, it does not replace being able to call. For several different reasons, we are able to glean more information from that call as well as verify location and other information,” said Captain Clarence Stewart with APD.
According to the Alabama 911 Board, the technology should be available to the entire state by the middle of 2020. Approximately 84% of the state can currently send these texts.
Russell, Lee, and Chambers counties are among those currently with this technology. In Barbour County, 911 can text you, but you cannot initiate the first text.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.