Muscogee County School District tries proactive approach to emergency situations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Around 9:00 a.m. on Jan. 7, you may not hear anything out of the ordinary, but you might see nearly 100 public safety officials and vehicles gathered in one area.
This is not a cause for concern, this is the Muscogee County School District’s reunification drill.
Dr. David Lewis, the MCSD Superintendent of Education, says, “We’ve been talking in our district about our need to be proactive in the event of a catastrophic event.”
The plan involves transporting students to an unknown, offsite location away from the school. This will be the same spot parents and students will meet at in case an emergency does happen during school hours.
Lewis says, “We wanted to start with this large-scale drill and the fact that it is a non-school day. We think it’s important for us to learn from the exercise, debrief afterwards, and make adjustments before any other drill takes place moving forward.”
Cadets will be playing the roles of the students during the drill.
“We actually offered opportunities for students and parents to volunteer and be a part of the process. We are working with various law enforcement and emergency service personnel to come together in this plan,” Lewis said.
Services like Fort Benning Emergency Services, Columbus Emergency Management, and the Muscogee County Marshal’s and Sheriff’s offices will be assisting.
Gregory Arp, the MCSD Police Chief, says, “It’s incredible that all of these people have come together, especially given the times we are living in. You look at natural disasters and other incidents that have occurred around the country. It’s very important for us as a community to work together, to work through these types of events. We’re making sure our school system is safe and a harbor for our children and our students so they don’t have to worry about being in school.”
