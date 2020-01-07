One person dead after Phenix City shooting that led to multiple 911 calls to different locations

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - One Columbus man is dead after a shooting in Phenix City sent officers to three different locations.
Officers were called to the area of 19th St. and 1st Ave. near the parking lot of the River Walk in Phenix City at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Jan. 6.
At approximately the same time, 911 operators received a call referencing a person at CVS Pharmacy on Summerville Rd. that had been shot.
A third call was made referring to a man brought into the Emergency Room with gunshot wounds that he received in Phenix City.
An investigation found that each of the three calls were related.
Investigators found that two men exchanged gunfire near the parking lot of the River Walk in Phenix City on 19th St. and 1st Ave. Both were transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional where 20-year-old Tyrese Nelson was pronounced dead at 8:53 p.m. by an ER staff doctor. The other person is currently listed in stable condition.
The reason for the shooting has not been determined at this time.
Nelson’s body is being sent to Montgomery for an autopsy.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.