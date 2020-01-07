Quiet Wednesday & Thursday; Watching Weekend Storms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weather will remain quiet on Wednesday and Thursday with full sunshine expected tomorrow and an increase in clouds looking ahead to Thursday. Highs should remain in the low to mid 60s for both days. By Friday, the forecast becomes a bit more unsettled with a 30-50% coverage of showers, especially later in the afternoon and evening. Highs will climb back to the lower 70s. On Saturday, rain and storms will be in progress west of I-65 and some will be strong or severe. As that system moves our way, we will deal with a strong to severe storm threat Saturday evening and night, but the details on how exactly things will play out - and how severe it will be - remain to be seem. The front that will bring us the storms will move back across the area on Sunday (from the south), meaning another chance of rain. More rain and storms will be a part of the forecast through the first and middle part of next week with warm temperatures sticking around - highs in the 70s.