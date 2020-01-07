St. Francis Hospital places restrictions on visitors due to flu activity

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Francis Hospital in Columbus is the latest area hospital to impose visitor restrictions due to high levels of flu activity.
Until further notice, visitors under the age of 12 and visitors who are ill are prohibited from entering the hospital.
Children under the age of 12 coming in for outpatient surgery will be asked to wear a mask.
Visitors and patients with flu-like symptoms coming into the Emergency Room will also be asked to wear a mask.
Masks, tissues and hand sanitizer are available at the main entrances.
Visitation restrictions will likely last until March.
- St. Francis has also released some tips to help prevent the spread of the flu.
- Get a flu shot (it takes approximately two weeks for the flu vaccine to start working, but the season typically lasts into the spring.)
- Use a tissue to cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.
- Wash your hands with soap and water, especially after coughing or sneezing. When soap and water are not available, please use alcohol-based hand sanitizers.
- DO NOT touch your eyes, mouth, or nose.
- Avoid sick people.
- If you are sick with the flu or flu-like symptoms, the Centers for Disease Control recommends that you stay home until you have been 24 hours fever free. If you suspect you have the flu seek medical attention. Keep away from others as much as possible to keep them from getting sick.
