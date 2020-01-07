Central High School football coach announces departure after back-to-back trips to state championships

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - After leading the Central High School Red Devils to back-to-back state championship games, head coach Jamey DuBose has announced that he will be leaving the football program.
DuBose is retiring from the state of Alabama and will take a coaching job outside of the state. Where he is going has not been announced.
He has been head coach for the Central High School Red Devils for six seasons and has led them to the playoffs each year.
In 2018, DuBose led the Red Devils to the state title, the school’s first in decades. He brought the team back to the state championship game in 2019, but they did not bring home the title.
“Coach DuBose acknowledges that this is one of the most difficult decisions that he has ever had to make due to the support of Central High School and Phenix City Schools. The relationships forged with players, parents, colleagues, administrators, and community members is something he will fondly remember for a life-time,” said Phenix City Schools Superintendent Randy Wilkes in a press release.
Players were informed of DuBose’s departure in a team meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
