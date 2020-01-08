Beulah Utilities starting $5.5 million expansion project

BEULAH, Ala. (WTVM) - Big changes coming to Beulah Utilities as they get ready to start a $5.5 million expansion project in the area.
The project will add two water tanks and upgrade six water mains.
Beulah Utilities Board Chairman Lamar Sims says this project comes after years of prep work.
One key factor behind the expansion is a $1.4 million grant from the U.S.D.A.
According to Sims, the expansion will increase water pressure, prevent water loss, and increase storage for their water.
He says this will help customers in their daily lives, but also firefighters as they battle fires in the community.
“Long-term, their fire protection will be better because we’ll have a better ISO rating. Between the fire rating and the pressure, we think our customers will see an improvement,” said Sims.
Engineers with the project have started the bid process. Sims hopes bids will go out in the next 30 to 60 days.
The project is expected to last around two years before completion.
