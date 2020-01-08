City of LaGrange Animal Services offering cat adoption special

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of LaGrange Animal Services is offering a cat adoption special.
There are currently 11 cats available for adoption. The cats received veterinary services thanks to a generous grant from an anonymous donor. All cats are fixes and current on vaccinations and microchipped.
The adoption fee is $16.
Half-price adoptions for dogs are also offered through January 13 due to overcrowding.
The LaGrange Animal services building is located at 1390 Orchard Hill Road. The shelter can also be reached at 706-298-3606.
