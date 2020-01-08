Clouds Increasing Tomorrow; Severe Storms Possible Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Clouds will be on the increase for Thursday with highs back in the mid 60s. On Friday, the next storm system will still be off to our west, but we can’t rule out some afternoon showers with highs back in the 70s. Most spots will stay dry, warm, and cloudy. By Saturday, our attention will turn to our west with a potent storm system providing major severe weather concerns to our west. By the time the system moves our way, we will still deal with a damaging wind and tornado risk so everyone needs to be on alert as we go into the first part of the weekend. Most of Sunday should be dry, but we can’t rule out more showers later in the afternoon as the cold front that will bring us the storms will lift back to the north. The first part of next week stays wet and unsettled with highs in the 70s and rain and storms at times through Thursday. We may see 2-5 inches of rain over the next seven days, so flooding could be a concern as well. We will be watching.