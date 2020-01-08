Columbus community reacts to relations between United States and Iran

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The tense relationship between Iran and the United States has reached a boiling point over the past two weeks, and people in the Columbus community are reacting to it.
It began with the United States drone attack that killed Iran’s top leader, General Qassem Soleimani. Following this incident, Iran responded Tuesday night by firing more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military. This has some people in the Chattahoochee Valley worried about a potential war.
“The idea of a war, of course, makes me nervous," said Sandi Felix. I’m a mom, I have a stepson who’s in the military. My husband’s prior military. They’re both soldiers.”
According to President Trump, the U.S. and Iran stepped back from the brink of a possible war. At a press conference addressing the nation, Trump said he would not respond militarily, but the U.S. will immediately place new sanctions on Iran.
“I think we need to deescalate the situation and I think he’s actually handled, at least today’s press conference pretty well. I thought we were going to war, but we’re not going to war,” said Andrew Day.
In addition to placing sanctions on Iran, the president demands the North Atlantic Treaty Organization to get more involved in the Middle East.
Although Trump said that Iran appears to be standing down and that the U.S. won’t be responding militarily, one Columbus woman said that war is a sad reality that military families face the fear of every day.
“As an American, I love America. I enjoy the freedom that I have here, but I am sad that our U.S. military, you know women, children, wives, moms, daughters, face the danger of that on a daily basis,” said Kimberly Kennedy.
While some don’t support Trump’s decision, others said they are confident in the president and the military. They believe his decisions are in favor of the American people.
