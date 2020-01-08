Friends and family respond to shooting death of young man in Phenix City

“I am writing you to tell you about Tyrese, known by many as Tank. He was not a thug, he was just a young black guy trying to make it in this evil, cruel world. His smile was the best part about him. I [met] him from my daughter who went to Spencer High School with him. He graduated in 2017 and, like many, he was looking forward to a great future ahead of him. Many, many people loved or liked him very much. He was a very respectful person to older people. No, I am not a family member, but he sure felt like my son. He loved his mother and grandmother very much, helping them out. He was also a joker; when he came around you, no matter what mood you were in, he made you smile or laugh. Please let his family know he was loved by so many people and he will forever be in our hearts and may their son, grandson, brother, cousin and family member rest in peace. As I am writing this, [I] am crying so hard. Even the little children [who] knew him, loved him. My 3-year-old granddaughter saw me crying and heard the news [because] her mother was at the hospital when we were told the bad news. [She] told me, “Mom mom stop crying, he is with Jesus now.” Thank you for taking the time to read my story about Tank. [I am] just another mother who loved him like my own.”