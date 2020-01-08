Friends and family respond to shooting death of young man in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Friends and family members of an aspiring rapper are demanding people put down the guns after a fatal shooting in Phenix City leaves a young man dead.
Family members said 20-year-old Tyrese Nelson was better known as Tank. They said he was a talented rapper, and one uncle says this all happened because of a girl.
Nelson’s family and friends are shaken up after learning their loved one was shot and killed Monday night in Phenix City.
“I didn’t believe it when I first heard it,” one family member told News Leader 9.
“I just cried, I felt bad. I wish I could have been there," high school classmate DaQuarius Ford added.
Police report three separate calls came in related to gunshots. They were later able to tie all three together, pointing to one shooting near the Riverwalk.
“It was quite a few [gunshots,]" Marie Price said. “I’m going to say about five maybe because it was real quick," her husband Larry added. “We figured it was fireworks.”
Shattered glass and blood-stained gravel show the pops were bullets, not fireworks.
Nelson’s family members recall visiting the scene where the aspiring rapper was shot while allegedly trying to pick up his belongings from a recent ex-girlfriend.
”It’s hard to see it and see like his blood on the ground," one woman said. “It’s really hard.”
Now family and friends are holding on tight to their memories, saying Nelson brightened any room he walked into.
“He loved to babysit his nieces and nephews and stuff and joke around, he always had a smile on his face,” one family member said.
“I could talk to him about some stuff," Ford said, “you feel me, some stuff that people don’t understand or don’t try to understand.”
Police said the other man involved in the shootout is in stable condition at Piedmont Columbus Regional.
”Back in the day, we used to just fight, whoever wins, we just walk away, but now they’re not fighting. They’re killing and it just needs to stop," one family member said. “I hope whoever they are, whatever, it just really eats them up because you done took somebody’s child away from them.”
This is still an active investigation.
Following an interview with family members, floods of messages came into our inbox about Nelson. You can read them below.
