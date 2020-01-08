Friends and family respond to shooting death of young man in Phenix City

By Samantha Serbin | January 7, 2020 at 7:30 PM EST - Updated January 7 at 7:30 PM

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Friends and family members of an aspiring rapper are demanding people put down the guns after a fatal shooting in Phenix City leaves a young man dead.

Family members said 20-year-old Tyrese Nelson was better known as Tank. They said he was a talented rapper, and one uncle says this all happened because of a girl.

Nelson’s family and friends are shaken up after learning their loved one was shot and killed Monday night in Phenix City.

“I didn’t believe it when I first heard it,” one family member told News Leader 9.

“I just cried, I felt bad. I wish I could have been there," high school classmate DaQuarius Ford added.

Police report three separate calls came in related to gunshots. They were later able to tie all three together, pointing to one shooting near the Riverwalk.

“It was quite a few [gunshots,]" Marie Price said. “I’m going to say about five maybe because it was real quick," her husband Larry added. “We figured it was fireworks.”

Shattered glass and blood-stained gravel show the pops were bullets, not fireworks.

Nelson’s family members recall visiting the scene where the aspiring rapper was shot while allegedly trying to pick up his belongings from a recent ex-girlfriend.

”It’s hard to see it and see like his blood on the ground," one woman said. “It’s really hard.”

Now family and friends are holding on tight to their memories, saying Nelson brightened any room he walked into.

“He loved to babysit his nieces and nephews and stuff and joke around, he always had a smile on his face,” one family member said.

“I could talk to him about some stuff," Ford said, “you feel me, some stuff that people don’t understand or don’t try to understand.”

Police said the other man involved in the shootout is in stable condition at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

”Back in the day, we used to just fight, whoever wins, we just walk away, but now they’re not fighting. They’re killing and it just needs to stop," one family member said. “I hope whoever they are, whatever, it just really eats them up because you done took somebody’s child away from them.”

This is still an active investigation.

Following an interview with family members, floods of messages came into our inbox about Nelson. You can read them below.

“He was amazing. He was caring. He was a best friend. He was my heart, just don’t slander his name. He was literally everything, he stayed to himself.”
“Tyrese was different, he was real and that’s rare today. Anybody who knew him knew that and that his mindset was different. I could talk to him about stuff that nobody else understands or took the time to understand. He believed that [there’s] something more to life, everything is not what it seems & we kind of shared the same thoughts. Tyrese was gifted and talented, he was intellectual but still had that side to him that wasn’t [going to] let nobody get over on him. He stood out from the crowd, kind of reminding me of myself. I hate he had to go this way and so early.”
“I am writing you to tell you about Tyrese, known by many as Tank. He was not a thug, he was just a young black guy trying to make it in this evil, cruel world. His smile was the best part about him. I [met] him from my daughter who went to Spencer High School with him. He graduated in 2017 and, like many, he was looking forward to a great future ahead of him. Many, many people loved or liked him very much. He was a very respectful person to older people. No, I am not a family member, but he sure felt like my son. He loved his mother and grandmother very much, helping them out. He was also a joker; when he came around you, no matter what mood you were in, he made you smile or laugh. Please let his family know he was loved by so many people and he will forever be in our hearts and may their son, grandson, brother, cousin and family member rest in peace. As I am writing this, [I] am crying so hard. Even the little children [who] knew him, loved him. My 3-year-old granddaughter saw me crying and heard the news [because] her mother was at the hospital when we were told the bad news. [She] told me, “Mom mom stop crying, he is with Jesus now.” Thank you for taking the time to read my story about Tank. [I am] just another mother who loved him like my own.”
“My nephew was a young man who stayed to himself and his family. This tragedy has been a hurtful one to the family and friends. Tyrese was goal-driven and loved. He was not a bad child from birth to now the age of 20. He lost his life over another person’s [alleged] infidelities. This is not a murder that [came] from violence, but only love for a woman that has [been] taken from [him] and him going to retrieve items from a break-up.”
“I’m writing to tell [you] about my favorite cousin Tyrese Zyron Nelson aka TANK. We always had good times and I wish I had one last time to tell you that I love you face-to-face. I know I was barely around, but you were my favorite cousin. I can’t really say much, but I did wanna say a word for you, cousin. Just know that YOU’RE [GONE] BUT NEVER FORGOTTEN AND MY [NEXT] SON WILL CARRY ON [YOUR] NAME. I LOVE YOU ALWAYS, COUSIN. COME BACK AND SEE ME SOON. Love always, your family and Keeonna Blackmon.”
“I really miss Tyrese (Tank). He was really cool and wanted peace with everyone. I will always miss him and will forever miss him. -Iyana Blackmon”

