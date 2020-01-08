Jacksonville looks to end streak vs NJIT

STEPPING UP: Jacksonville's David Bell has averaged 10.4 points and 8.9 rebounds while Kevin Norman has put up 9.1 points and 4.8 rebounds. For the Highlanders, Zach Cooks has averaged 20.9 points and 5.1 rebounds while Souleymane Diakite has put up 7.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks.CLUTCH COOKS: Cooks has connected on 30.9 percent of the 94 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 28 over his last five games. He's also made 76.7 percent of his free throws this season.