Retired military leaders in the Chattahoochee Valley respond to crisis in Iran

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As tensions remain high in Iran and other middle eastern countries, local veterans are sharing their input on what should come next following Tuesday’s attacks.
One thought shared by three retired military leaders is that Iranians will never attack U.S. soil.
While all are happy there are no casualties in the Iraqi base where U.S. soldiers are housed, these leaders said they believe the rockets were a last-minute attempt at revenge.
With a combined service record of more than 80 years, these three retired military leaders know a bit about the tensions in the Middle East.
Now, they’re sharing the severity of the situation in Iran.
“This is serious and we don’t want to escalate it as much as we hope you don’t want to escalate it,” Bob Poydasheff said.
“Let’s lay down our arms and let’s talk about what we can do together," Ret. Col. David Giammona said. "If not, if you strike us again, we will strike you even harder and next time is going to be devastating.”
Following the death of General Qassem Soleimani last week, Iran is retaliating with rockets launched at an airbase in Iraq Tuesday evening.
“Well, they didn’t really do very much, the attacks," Sam Wetzel said. "It was kind of a last-minute thing by Iran to show some response.”
“So, I think they were kind of stupid," Poydasheff said. "What they should have done is just moderate and relax a bit.”
President Trump’s announcement of no casualties didn’t come as a surprise to Giammona.
“I don’t think the Iranians wanted to strike us really hard because they know we would retaliate even worse as the president said,” Giammona explained.
Giammona said the Iranian threat to strike U.S. soil is unfounded. He said their capabilities aren’t that high. But what do these leaders think should come next in the midst of high tensions?
“I think our response is appropriate, alerting the 82nd, moving troops in and protecting our assets over there and at no circumstances do I think we ought to leave Iran,” Poydasheff said.
“So, I would not like to see another buildup over there," Giammona said. "I’d like to see us do more operations like we did the other day, kill the head guys, drone attacks, military missiles, those kinds of things. Because when you put boots on the ground, then we’re talking casualties, American casualties, and I’d like to see that eliminated if possible.”
The military leaders in the Chattahoochee Valley are looking for peace in the Middle East.
One retired general even suggesting an embargo.
