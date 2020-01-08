A Sunny Hump Day Before Changes Loom

Expect some scattered showers late in the day on Friday with highs surging into the 70s as milder air moves into the Southeast from the Gulf. An increase in moisture, rising temperatures, and an approaching low pressure system will all factor into a severe threat possible on Saturday. As of right now, the timing for strong to severe storms looks to be late Saturday afternoon into the evening hours. Damaging winds and tornadoes are both a possibility, but there’s still some uncertainty on whether the threat will pan out or not (we may not have quite the ingredients our neighbors west of I-65 in west Alabama and Mississippi will have). Regardless, even if the severe threat doesn’t pan out, just know to expect some rain around Saturday and a chance of rain and storms remains in the forecast potentially all the way through Thursday of next week. Mornings will run much milder too in the 50s and 60s and afternoon highs will run much closer to 70.