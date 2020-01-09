Columbus Animal Care and Control celebrates one year of not having to euthanize animals

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus organization is celebrating a big achievement Thursday.
Columbus Animal Care and Control has not had to put down an animal in one year.
For 365 days straight, volunteers, shelters, and the public have stepped up to keep room for animals coming in. The interim director said this is a huge achievement and one they plan to celebrate.
"We're going to celebrate with the community, with the volunteers and rescues, and everyone who has helped make this possible,” said Contreana Pearson with Animal Care and Control. “Come in and play with our pups, they'll be on display. They may have some nice little clothing on. But we just want to thank everyone and we want to celebrate this huge goal. In 2020 we want to do the same thing."
To celebrate or to adopt a pet, visit Animal Care and Control located at 4910 Milgen Road Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
