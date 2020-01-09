Columbus first responders work together to save woman trapped in house fire

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Flames lit up a home in East Columbus Tuesday morning.
Now, friends of the woman who was trapped inside are sharing her story in hopes of getting her back on her feet after she’s released from the hospital.
With the help of both Columbus police and Columbus Fire and EMS, the homeowner and her dog got out of the house alive.
“This is the main part that caught on fire,” one friend said while showing News Leader 9 Gloria Anderson’s home.
Remnants of smoke, soot, and destroyed personal items sit inside the home, reminders of life before a house fire.
“That’s where it started,” one man said.
Around 3 a.m., flames lit up the living room and destroyed Anderson’s home. Her friend is sharing her story as she recovers in an Atlanta hospital’s burn unit.
“It burned it up pretty bad,” Jeffrey Nix said. "There’s several thousand dollars worth of damage in there. This is the clip of them taking her into the ambulance. You can see her right there.”
Fire Marshal Ricky Shores said Anderson was unconscious in her bedroom when firefighters fought past the flames to find her. First responders were thinking fast and figured out a way to get Anderson out.
“So, police were able to push that window unit out, an AC window unit to get that victim out in a tenable atmosphere as quickly as possible,” Shores said.
Nix said Anderson’s husband died two years ago and she is now on a fixed income. He said there’s no way she’ll be able to move on without support.
“The community, I’ve seen it come together so many times, I mean so many times over the years and it’s great that people have that giving spirit," Nix said. "Please donate whatever you can or pray or both.”
If you’d like to donate to help rebuild Anderson’s life, click here.
