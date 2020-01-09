GUEST SEGMENT: Junior League of Columbus hosting 6th annual Character Breakfast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Junior League of Columbus will host its 6th annual Character Breakfast Saturday, January 11.
The breakfast will be held at the St. Luke Ministry Center. Attendees can choose from a 9 a.m. or 11 a.m. seating time. Both seating times will feature children’s favorite TV and movie characters, face painting, and interactive activities, in addition to a breakfast buffet.
All proceeds from the event will support the Junior League’s Healthy Child Initiatives in Columbus and surrounding areas.
Co-chair Brittany Haines gives more details about the character breakfast.
