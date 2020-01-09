Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Heat switched out one two-way contract for another by signing guard Gabe Vincent and waiving guard Daryl Macon. Vincent has averaged 23.4 points in 20 G League games this season for the Stockton Kings. He also was leading the G League in 3-pointers made this season entering Wednesday with 88. Macon appeared in four games with the Heat this season and in 17 games with Miami’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. He is averaging 19.4 points in the G League.