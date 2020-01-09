Man with hammer fatally shot by officer near Alabama Walmart

SEMMES Ala. (AP) - Authorities say an Alabama deputy fatally shot a man who was wielding a hammer outside a Walmart store.
The Mobile County sheriff’s office says Walmart workers called police Thursday to report a possible theft, and a deputy who was already at the store saw a man outside.
Officials say the deputy confronted the man, who began threatening the officer with a claw hammer.
Police say the man refused to drop the hammer and the deputy fired once, killing him.
Video shows police tape strung around a section of the store parking lot. The shooting happened in Semmes, a small city west of Mobile.
