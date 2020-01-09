Meadowlane Elementary School in Phenix City receives Distinguished School Award for 2019

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Phenix City elementary school received a top national award on Thursday.
Meadowlane Elementary School is the recipient of the Distinguished School Award for 2019 in Category 2: Closing the Achievement Gap Between Student Groups.
“Today we recognize Meadowlane Elementary School as a National ESEA Distinguished Title I School,” said Randy Wilkes, superintendent of Phenix City Schools. “Meadowlane is one of two in the state of Alabama that’s receiving this recognition. In February, we will go to a conference in Atlanta where they will take the stage and be recognized at the national level.”
The be eligible for Category 2, schools must meet the following criteria:
- Title I School
- Poverty rate of at least 90 percent or greater
- Overall Growth Rate of 90 percent or greater with a growth rate of 65 percent or greater in categories III and IV (combined reading and math)
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.