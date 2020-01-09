Nonprofit paying mortgage for family of fallen Huntsville police officer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The family of a Huntsville police officer shot and killed in the line of duty is getting a major gift.
The Stephen Siller Tunnel To Towers Foundation announced it will pay off the mortgage for the home of officer Billy Clardy III.
They are also doing this for fallen Hendersonville, Tennessee officer Spencer Bristol.
Clardy was shot and killed during a drug investigation on Dec. 6.
The national nonprofit supports families of law enforcement and firefighters that lost their lives in the line of duty.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.