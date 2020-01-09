Nonprofit paying mortgage for family of fallen Huntsville police officer

Just announced, #Tunnel2Towers is paying off the mortgage on the family homes of fallen #HendersonvillePD Spencer Bristol, killed in the line of duty 12/30, & @HSVPolice Billy Clardy, killed in the line of duty 12/6. Honor heroes, join us for just $11/mo.: https://t.co/Tg6P1I8BtQ pic.twitter.com/snkDA658gp