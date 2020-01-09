Prolific ‘Graduate’ writer-actor Buck Henry dies at 89

In this Nov. 15, 1977 file photo, Buck Henry and Teri Garr appear at the opening of the movie "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" in New York. Henry, the versatile writer, director and character actor who co-wrote and appeared in "The Graduate,'' has died in Los Angeles. He was 89. Henry's wife, Irene Ramp, told The Washington Post that his death was due to a heart attack. (Source: AP Photo/Ira Schwarz, File)