Severe Weather Possible Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Clouds will be on the increase tonight, with a stray shower possible late. Otherwise, much milder with lows in the mid-50s.
On Friday, a strong storm system will be organizing to our west, with numerous severe thunderstorms in the Ark-La-Tex region. Here in the Valley, weather looks mostly cloudy & breezy, with an isolated passing shower or two during the day. It will be unseasonably warm, with highs in the lower 70s.
A potent storm system will sweep across the region on Saturday, bringing numerous showers & storms to the area. Strong storms are likely, with a few could be severe, particularly in the afternoon & evening hours. Damaging wind gusts are the primary concern, but tornadoes, and large hail are also a threat. Additionally, it will be very windy on Saturday outside of storms, with gusts as high as 30-40MPH ahead of the storms.
Unsettled weather & warmer than normal temperatures will continue into well into next week, with daily storm chances, and highs in the 70s.
