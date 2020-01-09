Sewage flooding in Phenix City home leaves tenant displaced

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A home in Phenix City has experienced sewage flooding for the second time in 10 years.
Homeowner, Jessica Murphy, claims a similar instance happened right when she bought her house. It took six to seven weeks to fully repair the damage, including stripping all of the flooring, carpeting, and cabinets.
The city of Phenix City put in a work order to have a backflow installed- which would prevent sewage from emerging in her home. However, the work was never completed.
Phenix City Assistant City Manager Stephen Smith said the city takes responsibility, and they did install a backflow for her this time around.
Murphy’s tenant has been displaced since Christmas, as the house is still unlivable. She has been staying with a friend.
Murphy said her insurance company, State Farm, will not cover her because the issue was coming into the house from the outside and was not Murphy’s doing.
Murphy attended a Phenix City Council meeting on Tuesday, where she was told the council would vote on her case to see if the city would pay for the damage. Her vote was tabled.
Smith said the city needed to have three quotes prior to the meeting.
He said she came to the meeting after the start time, which was too late to read over the third and final quote.
Murphy said the claim was tabled because the city had yet to talk to their insurance company. She said she was late to the meeting because she was meeting with the city’s insurance adjuster.
This backed her case up until the next meeting on January 22.
Murphy is not making her tenant pay her rent for this month, and she bought her a Pod storage unit to put her furniture in while cleaners dehumidify and fix the mess.
Murphy says, “I’m at a point now where I need money. I need money to finish this process. I am literally cleaning up their mess," Murphy said.
Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe said his city wants to do things right the first time. He believes in transparency and following the process ethically for every Phenix City resident.
Murphy is in search of action so her tenant can once again have a place to call home. She also wants an apology from Phenix City officials and her insurance company.
