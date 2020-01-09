Transitioning to Warmer and More Unsettled Weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Beautiful sunshine to greet us on Thursday morning, but enjoy the plentiful dose of Vitamin D while it lasts! Tomorrow marks the beginning of a warmer and more unsettled stretch of weather that could potentially carry us all the way to the end of NEXT week. For today, more clouds will slowly filter back in, but the chilly morning will give way to a milder afternoon with highs in the 60s. Tomorrow and Saturday look even warmer with temperatures surging into the 70s and the coming mornings nowhere near as crisp and cool with lows in the 50s and 60s. Much cloudier by tomorrow, and even a few showers possible late in the day, but a lot of folks will just stay dry.