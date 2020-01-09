Transitioning to Warmer and More Unsettled Weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Beautiful sunshine to greet us on Thursday morning, but enjoy the plentiful dose of Vitamin D while it lasts! Tomorrow marks the beginning of a warmer and more unsettled stretch of weather that could potentially carry us all the way to the end of NEXT week. For today, more clouds will slowly filter back in, but the chilly morning will give way to a milder afternoon with highs in the 60s. Tomorrow and Saturday look even warmer with temperatures surging into the 70s and the coming mornings nowhere near as crisp and cool with lows in the 50s and 60s. Much cloudier by tomorrow, and even a few showers possible late in the day, but a lot of folks will just stay dry.
Much better rain chances arrive Saturday though as a storm system moves through the Southeast, likely packing a punch with damaging winds and tornadoes. It looks like East Alabama stands the greater chance of seeing some strong to severe storms, but make sure you are staying weather alert and have a plan in place regardless of your location! The timing looks to be somewhere between 3 – 10PM ET, but we’ll still have to fine-tune that over the next couple of days. Though the severe threat will end Saturday overnight, the dominant weather pattern keeps rain chances in the forecast each day next week and temperatures running above average, too.
