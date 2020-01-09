U.S. Senate candidate Teresa Tomlinson releases ‘Georgia Gumption’ campaign video

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Democratic Senate primary is heating up.
Former Columbus mayor, Teresa Tomlinson, launched a new campaign video called, Georgia Gumption,” on Wednesday.
Tomlinson said she sees examples of gumption across Georgia.
Tomlinson is running for the U.S. Senate seat that’s currently held by Republican incumbent, David Perdue.
During Tomlinson’s tenure as mayor, Columbus was named one of the top 50 best-run cities in America in 2016 and 2017 by WalletHub.
Several other Democratic candidates such as Jon Ossoff, Sarah Rigg Amico, and Ted Terry are in the running for face-off against Perdue on Nov. 3.
