Columbus fire chief retiring after 38 years of service

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After nearly 40 years of service, the Columbus fire chief is retiring at the end of the month.
Fire Chief Jeff Meyer served as chief for more than 10 years with 38 years of service to the community.
Meyer said he plans to give back to his community in new ways, including, coaching his grandson’s tee-ball team and getting involved in other organizations.
Meyer’s last day is January 31 and he’s currently not releasing who may be the next person to take on the role of chief.
