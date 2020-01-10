Columbus tattoo expo postponed 24 hours in advance

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In 2019, the City of Columbus appealed an ordinance that prohibited tattooing on Sundays.
Since the ban lifted, the Tattoo Frontier Community Convention was set to take the stage for a weekend-long tattooing expo.
However, the event was postponed with a 24-hour notice.
“We invested a lot of money getting set up for it, been pushing off tattoo appointments, got the whole shop ready to shut down for it, and then the day before set up, we find out it’s not going to happen. We are all pretty disappointed," said Brandon Pippin, the manager of Skin Traditions Tattoos.
Ron Kennedy, an event promoter, said they would have liked to cancel with much more notice. The convention is planning to personally call everyone instead of a group email.
Leigh Anne Clark, the owner of Better Bodies Massage, claims she has not received any notice. One of her students had to tell her the news.
“I hope that artists in the community will come back to our area and see how great and accommodating we really can be,” said Clark.
“It’s going to take a lot for me to go to that next one though,” Pippin said.
The expo has been rescheduled for the weekend of June 26. Ticket holders have the option to attend in June or get a full refund, according to the Tattoo Frontier Community Convention.
