Georgia faces tough test vs No. 5 Auburn

STEPPING UP: Anthony Edwards is averaging 18.7 points and 4.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Bulldogs. Rayshaun Hammonds is also a primary contributor, accounting for 13.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. The Tigers have been led by Samir Doughty, who is averaging 15.6 points.ACCURATE ANTHONY: Edwards has connected on 31.9 percent of the 94 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 33 over the last five games. He's also converted 74.6 percent of his foul shots this season.