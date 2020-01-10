GUEST SEGMENT: WTVM hosting 2020 Blood Drive Telethon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM’s 2020 Blood Drive telethon is approaching.
News Leader 9 is partnering with the American Red Cross of West Central Georgia for the event, which will take place Wednesday, January 15 from 5 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
After a busy holiday season, the Red Cross is in critical need of blood donors.
Adelaide Kirk with the Red Cross of West Central Georgia gives details about the telethon and explains how valuable blood donations are. She also tells how the public can participate in the event.
To learn more about the Red Cross or to schedule a donation appointment, click here.
